Bengaluru: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised to give Rs 2,000 a month each to housewives in every household if voted to power, while speaking at the party's mega women's convention named 'Na Nayaki (I am the leader)' at the Palace Grounds. Titled the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, it would benefit 1.5-crore housewives, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said. The announcement comes within days of the party promising to provide 200 units of free every month to all households in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Priyanka arrived in Bengaluru on Monday and was received by former CM Siddaramaih, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, and other leaders at the airport. Addressing the audience, Gandhi further appealed for votes while asking people to inspect the situation of the state under BJP's regime. "I want to ask a question, under the BJP govt, has your life become better? Did anything change in your life? Look at the past few years and evaluate your life before voting," the Congress leader said.

"I have been told that situation in Karnataka is very bad, Rs 1.5 lakh cr money has been lost through corruption. PSI scam is really shameful, you educate your children and this is what you get from politicians in power," Gandhi said as she took a dig at the BJP.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai meanwhile ridiculed Gandhi's event, saying the Congress general secretary has reached a stage where she herself has to announce that she is a leader. The chief minister said since there are no women rallying behind her, Gandhi herself had to announce "Na Nayaki", adding the women of Karnataka are not ready to accept her call. "Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have an objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme Na Nayaki," Bommai said.

"Today people have to say Na Nayaki by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader," Bommai added. On the Congress proposing to come out with a women-specific budget if it is voted to power in the coming polls, Bommai said the party will never get a chance for it. "The Congress leaders know that they will not come to power, so they are giving all kinds of assurances," he said.

The convention has been organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), while the Assembly elections in the state are due and will likely be held by May. More than a lakh women from across the state, representing every gram panchayat will take part in the convention. AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, and Women's Wing President Puspa Amarnath are some of the prominent names who will be participating in the convention.

This is likely an attempt by the Karnataka Congress to counter the BJP's high-profile campaign involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the government as well as party programmes. PM Modi is expected to participate in two more programmes this month and already attended one recently in the state, presenting a hectic political activity ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in less than 80 days.

The ruling BJP has already begun campaigning with the announcement of some popular programmes. The Congress has meanwhile launched anti-government campaigns and is trying to set the momentum in the state. The nod of the Union government for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mahadayi and its decision to increase the quota for the SC and STs, and declaration of reservation for Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities are some of the issues that will play a crucial role in the elections.