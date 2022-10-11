Saifai (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's mortal remains were brought to his native village Saifai where people will pay their tributes to the departed soul. Later, mortal remains will be taken to the cremation ground around 3 pm in a procession. A large number of people reached the residence of the former Chief Minister to pay their homage to the departed soul.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Chief Ministers are expected to attend the funeral. In this backdrop, the UP administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements. Multiple helipads, waterproof pandals and an unprecedented police bandobast have been arranged for the last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at Sefai on Tuesday. The cremation of the late leader is expected to be attended by a large number of VVIPs.

"As of now we cannot disclose the names, but the tentative list includes a large number of top politicians from the Centre and states," said a senior district official. Workers have been making arrangements for the cremation, parking lot for vehicles and helipads. SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said that the cremation will be conducted at the family cremation site also called 'Samadhi Sthal' near the Saifai Mahotsav venue. It was here that Mulayam Singh's brother Ratan Singh Yadav was also cremated. A pyre of sandalwood was put in place for the last rites.