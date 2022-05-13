Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday inaugurated the country's first 'Amrit Sarovar' in his hometown state of Uttar Pradesh at Patwai in Rampur along with Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Terming the project as a major success, Dev Singh while speaking on the occasion, said that work is on at a rapid pace to construct 75 such ponds in every district of the state.

Stating that this “Amrit Sarovar” will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, Naqvi said, "this will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Besides food court, fountains, and lighting besides other entertainment facilities, boating is also available" said a statement from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Praising the efforts of the locals behind the success of this Amrit Sarovar, Naqvi said participation and cooperation of people and promptness of the panchayat and district administration have played an important role in creating the pond in a very short time, noting that Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program had mentioned about the work as well. This is an example of how big changes can be brought by the coordination and cooperation between the government and the society, said Dev Singh at the event.