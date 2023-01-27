Lucknow: A Darul Uloom (Islamic seminary) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has decided to include constitution of India as one of the subjects. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, the religious head at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, said they had decided to make the children of the madrassa aware of the constitution as well.

He made public this decision after unfurling the tricolor on Thursday. The religious head issued a video statement regarding the introduction of Constitution as one of the subjects at the seminary. In the video message, Maulana Khalid said the decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Islamic Centre of India.

At the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the Constitution of India will be taught as one of the subjects at the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal in Lucknow. The Constitution will be taught at the seminary from the upcoming academic session, which will begin after Eid Ul Fitr, he said.

Delving into the significance of teaching the subject at the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, Maulana Khalid said that by reading the constitution will make the students aware of their rights guaranteed by the constitution. Besides the rights, the constitution has also laid down the responsibilities which the students will get to know after reading it, he added.

Reading the constitution will enable students to take the country forward in the right direction. It will further strengthen the bond of love for the country, Maulana Khalid said. We will take Constitutional Experts on board and will avail their services to teach the Constitution at the Madrassa. Along with Hindi, English, Maths, and Science, the children of the madrassa should also know about their rights and responsibilities, he said.