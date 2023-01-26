Aligarh: A video of raising Nara-e-Takbeer and Allah-hu-Akbar slogans at Aligarh Muslim University went viral on social media. It is learnt that during the programme, some NCC students raised slogans of Nara-e-Takbeer and Allah-hu-Akbar. After the video went viral, people started protesting. Aligarh Muslim University's proctor Wasim Ali said, "The campus was celebrating 74th Republic Day with great pomp and enthusiasm. We are taking this incident seriously. The investigation is underway. After the probe, necessary will be taken as per the law action against those who raised the slogans ."

Ali further said, "The slogans were raised when people had left the venue. The students, who raised the slogan have not been identified yet. A student is visible in the video raising the slogan and action will be taken after identifying him soon." Taking cognisance of the matter, SP City Kuldeep Gunawat said, "A video of AMU is going viral on social media in which NCC students are seen raising slogans. Instructions have been given to the university administration to take necessary action."

Also read: AMU withdraws circular seeking details about J&K students

At the same time, BJP leaders reacted to the viral video. ABVP's Yogendra Verma tweeted demanding action by the CMO and the PMO offices. BJP's former media in-charge Nishith Sharma demanded action by Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani and the university administration in a tweet. Significantly, another video of a primary school in Aligarh has gone viral, in which a Muslim teacher was seen refusing to sing the national anthem. The education department is probing this video.