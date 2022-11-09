Varanasi: The Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh is all set to hand over the power of attorney of all the cases related to the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Jitendra Singh Visen, head of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh said on Tuesday that a power of attorney in the name of Mahant Yogi Adityanath has been registered.

The remaining formalities in this regard will be completed in the next 2 days, he said. The process of handing over all the documents related to the matter to Yogi Adityanath is likely to start on November 11. Visen said that the “right solution to this issue can be found only under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath”.

“So the decision has been taken after much deliberation,” he said. Recently, a notice was issued to Chief Minister Adityanath on behalf of the Chowk Commissionerate on Jitendra Singh's statement of giving power of attorney for the Gyanvapi case. A reply was also sought from him in three days.

Pertinently, a fast-track court in Varanasi on Tuesday adjourned the matter for November 14 on the plea seeking worship of the 'Shivling' that the Hindu side claimed was found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The matter was adjourned for November 14 as the concerned judge did not sit in the fast track court.

The Court was supposed to deliver its verdict on the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

It is to be noted that the Muslim side is allowed to offer prayers at present. During the previous hearing that took place in October, the Varanasi court had refused to allow a 'scientific investigation' of the purported 'Shivling'. The Hindu side had demanded carbon dating of the structure they claimed to be a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque's wazukhana.