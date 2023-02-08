Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that grabs eyeballs owing to its engaging and entertaining content. Every season, celebrities rope in to participate in the show. The audience witnesses the real personalities of each contestant and judges them accordingly. In the 16th season of the Salman Khan-led reality show, one of the most talked about contestants is model-politician Archana Gautam. Archana has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years, but she hogged into the limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 16.

The show is now heading toward the finale and Archana has been a constant show-stealer. Supporting his daughter, Gautam Budh, the father of the actress-turned-politician was seen appealing to people to vote for his daughter. He was seen putting up Archana's posters while asking people to vote for his daughter in Surajkund Park in Meerut on Tuesday.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Budh said, "My daughter is doing very well in the show, she is playing the game very impressively. She is getting a lot of support and love from across the country, this is the reason that she is in the finale now. I request the people of Meerut to vote for Archana. She has made Meerut proud, and now we must support her by voting for her."

"I know she is a bit temperamental. Anger is in the blood of people from Meerut, but she is good at heart. She is a perfect winner for the show, she in herself is an entire package of entertainment. She has a good sense of humor which people like a lot. She has performed well in all the tasks," said Archana's father.

The people gathered there also said that they want Archana to win this season as she is the ideal contestant for the show. Archana's fans gathered there said, "We hope she wins the show. She is a complete package of entertainment. She has made Meerut proud. She also puffed a lot of eye-grabbing stunts, after which her fandom increased. A lot of people across the country are supporting Archana." The housemates in the finale besides Archana are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chaudhary, and MC Stan. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13.