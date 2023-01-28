Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Archana Gautam will be seen enacting a romantic scene with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Archana, however, missed the whole plot and gets romantic with Kartik as she called the Shehzada actor "bhaiya."

In a video shared by the makers, Farah Khan will be seen giving a situation to Kartik and Archana to enact a romantic scene. In the video, Farah is seen telling Archana that she will be preparing tea for Kartik while the latter tries to get romantic with her. The scene takes off just fine as Archana was seen making tea and Kartik puts his arms across her waist. The romance, however, soon falls flat as she calls Kartik "bhaiya."

In the promo, Archana is seen saying, "Haye chhoro na mummy dekh legi (leave me, my mom will catch us)." As Kartik continues to serenade her, Archana further said, "Kaunse gate se aye ho bhaiya (from which gate have you entered, brother)." Archana's epic slip of the tongue moment left everyone in splits in the house. Even Kartik is seen breaking into laughter as the scene comes to a pause.

Kartik visited Bigg Boss 16 house to promote his upcoming film Shehzada which will be hitting big screens on February 10. With the film, Kartik will be making his debut as a producer. Shehzada is official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.