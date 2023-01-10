Mumbai: After shooting extensively for a song in Shehzada, actor Kartik Aaryan suffered a massive ache in his calves. On Monday night, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of him soaking his feet in ice water to relieve pain.

"Ghutne toot gaye..Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now#Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone," he captioned the post. As soon as Kartik shared the update, his fans chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. "Take care Kartik," a social media user commented. "Get well soon my hero," a fan wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Kartik has been shooting for Butta Bomma remake. The song was super hit when it released in Telugu. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the song has garnered over 810 million views on YouTube. It seems, is giving his all to make the song a remarkable treat for his fans. The Hindi version of Butta Bomma is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Recently, Kartik also dropped an image with Ganesh Acharya and Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan.

The makers of Shehzada are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on January 12, 2023. The trailer will be launched on a grand scale for three days in 3 cities in India. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

READ | Kartik Aaryan all set to make 'debut' with Shehzada

With Shehzada, Karitk is all set to begin a new chapter in his career. The actor, who is having a golden run at box office, is gearing up to turn producer. On Monday, the makers of Shehzada released a statement announcing Kartik's entry into production. He will be co-producing Shehzada with Bhushan Kumar and Allu Arvind.