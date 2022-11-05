Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit family of Chaktapur village of Bilhaur police station area was attacked by miscreants on Friday evening. Victims said "several miscreants barged into our house and started thrashing us. Four men along with women and children were injured in this attack."

The victims accused Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar of not registering their complaints. The victims said that they were asked to change the number of 14 accused on their complaint letter to four. The victims also said, "we are also not being given proper medical treatment at the hospital." The victims also alleged that "the Bilhaur Police has registered a report of the other side but we were not heard". However, CO Bilhaur Rajesh Kumar has taken cognizance of the matter and said that action will be taken.