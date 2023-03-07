Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh sustained a minor injury when he was attacked at a programme in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. According to the police, the crowd went berserk and pelted a stone at the actor when he was performing at a programme. It is learnt that some of the audience reportedly asked the singer to render a particular song and when he did not oblige to them, one of the persons pelted a stone at him.

Soon after utter chaos prevailed in the programme and the police resorted to the lathi charge to disperse the unruly mob that was turning violent. In a fit of rage, people pelted stones at the stage, too. This unruly incident took place in the Nagra area of the district when the actor was performing at a progamme.

Nagra police station in-charge Brijesh Singh said, "Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh was called to do the stage show and he was accompanied by actresses Anjana Singh and Dimple Singh. People were eager to listen to Pawan Singh. The show went on for some time, but the crowd became uncontrollable when the singer did not render a song, which the crowd demanded. And out of frustration, a youth in the crowd pelted a stone at Pawan Singh and as a result, the stone hit the cheek of the singer."

Permission was taken for the programme, the police said. An adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order at the venue. However, following the incident, utter chaos prevailed in the programme. The police had to struggle a lot to control the crowd. The programme had to be stopped for some time. After the incident, Pawan Singh expressed his displeasure from the stage. So far no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident, the police said.