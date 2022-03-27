Lucknow: Syed Qasim Ilyas Rasool, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, on Sunday said that courts are interpreting religious books in their own way which is a worrisome trend. "In the present era, the courts are interpreting religious books in their own way, which is very worrying," he said. Rasool was attending a meeting of the working committee of All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Nadwat Ulema.

Rasool said that the hijab issue was discussed in detail among other important things, in the meeting. The Karnataka government will be asked to allow girl students wearing hijab to attend schools and educational institutes till the apex court decides on it, he added. The board has also decided to put its best foot forward in fighting this case pending in the Supreme Court. Rasool further added that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) goes against the rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution to all Indian citizens, thus enforcing it would be 'unconstitutional'.

The BJP government intends to enforce the UCC in the country through legislation. After the saffron party returned to power in Uttarakhand it has announced to form a committee to ensure the implementaton of UCC. "The Personal Law Board strongly opposes this move and is in contact with several tribal organizations in various states and Hindu scheduled castes as well," he added.

