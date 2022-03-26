Bengaluru: With the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams kicking off on Monday, March 28, a circular issued by V. Srinivas Murthy, Secretary to Government of Primary and Secondary Education Department, stated that students would have to attend the exams wearing uniforms. The letter clearly states that students will not be able to appear for the examinations wearing Hijab, and would only be allowed if they are wearing uniforms mandated by the school.

"Entrance to the SSLC exam is denied if you wear the hijab. The uniform was issued in accordance with the powers vested in Rule 11 of 1995. School uniforms mandated by the government have been made compulsory in every government schools. Government-mandated school uniforms are mandatory in all government schools in the state. Uniforms will be compulsory in private schools. Uniforms are mandatory in private schools as determined by the respective governing bodies", he said.

The Hijab controversy continues in the state and the High Court has given a verdict that the uniform is mandatory. However, students are wearing hijabs to school and college by opposing the court verdict. Uniforms are now have been made mandatory for SSLC exams. B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Education, clarified on Thursday that students wearing the Hijab are not allowed to take exams and there is no second thought about it. "We will not allow students with hijab to any exams including board examinations," he said.

