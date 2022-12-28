Minorities Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari

Lucknow: Sania Mirza, who has been selected to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday at his residence, said Minorities Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari. Sania Mirza, the daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, would be the country's first Muslim girl and the state's first female IAF pilot.

"Sania Mirza is the pride of the minority community and the manner in which she has achieved success has been appreciated by the Chief Minister. CM Yogi congratulated Sania and wished her a bright future. He also congratulated their parents and said that our girls need to keep creating such records. Various other issues were also discussed with the CM during the meeting," said Ansari.

"The CM said if Sania ever needs any kind of cooperation from the government, she should feel free to ask. The government is always ready to educate and encourage the youth. The BJP government of the state has given a lot of effort and opportunity in the direction of education and women empowerment, especially for minorities. As a result, Sania Mirza, born in a common family, has brought laurels to the state by achieving the feat of being the first female pilot of Uttar Pradesh," said Ansari.