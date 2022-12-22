Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): It is a dream come true for Mirzapur's Sania Mirza to secure 149th rank in the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination after girls were allowed to compete for training to get into defense forces. Daughter of Shahid Ali, an electronic technician, Sania, once selected, will be the country's first Muslim fighter pilot woman.

Sania said, "I was inspired by Avani Chaturvedi, India's first woman combat pilot." She said, "it is a myth that only people with good communication skills in English get selected for the NDA. If someone like me can do it, then anyone can do it. You just need to put in your hard work to it." Sania further said, "only two seats were reserved for women in a fighter pilot. I could not grab a seat in the first attempt but I have made a place in these two seats on my second attempt."

Also read: Karnataka CM moots NDA like training for middle-level police personnel

Sania Mirza is a resident of Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station area. She studied at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College till class 10th. She passed the class 12th examination from Guru Nanak Girls Inter College of the city. She was the district topper in the UP board in class 12th. She appeared for the NDA examination on April 10, 2022. After clearing the exam, she joined an academy to prepare for her interview. Sania will be joining NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, 2022.