Hathras: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) knocked on the doors of a youth, who is suspected to have been involved in the sensational Chandigarh University video leak case, Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Saturday.

Sources said the youth was alleged to have spread the objectionable video through messaging platforms and the CBI was looking for the electronic devices including the mobile phone of the suspect. The CBI officials who was part of the raid team kept the premises out-of-bounds.

The Punjab Police had so far arrested four persons including the Saturday arrest of an Army man in the Chandigarh University case. The case pertains to allegations that a hostel recorded several objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom. Police had earlier arrested three people, a girl student and two men, from Himachal Pradesh.

Protests had rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali last week over allegations levelled by students that a hostel inmate recorded several objectionable videos of students in the common washroom. Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

