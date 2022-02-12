Lucknow: Campaigning for the second phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh scheduled on Monday is ending on Saturday evening with the election commission saying all preparations have been put in place for free and fair voting.

Voting for the second phase of the assembly elections, which started on February 10, will be held in 55 assembly constituencies of 9 districts of the state whereas voting will be held in 59 assembly seats in the 3rd phase on February 20, as many seats in the 4th phase on February 23, 61 seats in the 5th phase on February 27, 57 in 6th phase on March 3 and 54 assembly seats on March 7. The campaigning for the 2nd phase will come to a complete halt 48 hours before the polling, that is, from 6 pm on Saturday. The Election Commission has claimed that all the preparations are being completed for the second phase of polling.

Besides ensuring fair, free, and transparent elections, it will be conducted in a safe manner in terms of COVID SOPs. In the second phase, the voting time is fixed for 55 assembly seats in 9 districts of the state from 7 am to 6 pm. Polling will be held in 9 districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Brahmdev Ram Tiwari said that according to the issued election notification, the 55 assembly seats for which voting is to be held in the second phase on February 14 are: 01-Behat, 02-Nakud, 03-Saharanpur Nagar, 04-Saharanpur, 05-Deoband, 06-Rampur Manihanran (SC), 07-Gangoh, 17-Najibabad, 18-Nagina (SC), 19-Badhapur, 20- Dhampur, 21-Nahtaur (SC), 22-Bijnor, 23-Chandpur, 24-Noorpur, 25-Kanth, 26-Thakurdwara, 27-Moradabad Rural, 28-Moradabad Nagar, 29-Kundarki, 30-Bilari, 31-Chandausi (SC), 32-Asmoli, 33-Sambhal, 34-Swar, 35-Chamarvva, 36-Bilaspur, 37-Rampur, 38-Milak (SC), 39-Dhanaura (SC), 40-Nugawan Sadat, 41-Amroha, 42-Hasanpur . Faridpur (SC), 123-Bithri Chainpur, 124-Bareilly, 125-Bareilly Cantonment, 126-Aonla, 131-Katra, 132-Jalalabad, 133-Tilhar, 134-Puwayan, (SC), 135-Shahjahanpur and 136-Dadraul Assembly.

He further informed that special arrangements have been made at each polling booth for the convenience of voters and even as COID SOPs are being strictly followed. Necessary instructions have been given to the administration to make proper arrangements at each polling booth so that voters do not face any kind of trouble, Tiwari said.

