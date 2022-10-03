Agra: Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher on Monday visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and praised the beauty of one of the seven wonders of the world. Kher who was shooting in Agra for his upcoming project took to social media and uploaded a video message. “Got the opportunity to see the Taj Mahal today.

Luxurious and grand. Not only a sign of love. A wonderful wonder of architecture and fine workmanship too! The arrangements made by the government for convenient viewing for all is commendable,” Kher wrote in the post. In the video message, Kher, who remained in the Taj Mahal complex for about an hour, said that it could not be that he was in Agra and did not visit the Taj.

Also read: Anupam Kher celebrates 37th wedding anniversary with Kirron Kher, shares pic from wedding album

He also commended the UP administration for the arrangements at the monument. Kher was mesmerized seeing the Taj Mahal and learned about the history of the Taj from tourist guide Nitin Singh. Anupam Kher reached the Taj Mahal at around 6:30 am on Monday. Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, Anupam was wearing a mask, so that tourists could not recognize him.

During the tour of the monument, Anupam was informed by a guide about the history of the Mughals and Agra being chosen as the capital of the Mughal empire.