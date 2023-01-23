Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatma will appear in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur in connection with a forgery case. Khan will also record his statement in connection with another case involving 'hate speech', sources said.

As per Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari, the forgery case was registered at police station Shahzad Nagar, wherein Khan, Fatima and Abdullah Khan are accused of allegedly getting two birth certificates issued for son Abdullah Azam Khan. In the second case from Thana Ganj, Khan alone will record his statement at the Rampur court.

On Friday, Azam Khan had given an application in the MP-MLA court, requesting for waiver of appearance in the both the case. It may be recalled the senior SP leader along with son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima had been directed to record their statement in the MP-MLA court of Rampur in these cases on Jan. 20.

However, Azam Khan's lawyer had given an adjournment application after which the cases were adjourned. The court, while accepting his adjournment application, fixed the date of January 23 for recording the statement under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Azam Khan was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly after the court sentenced him to three years in prison for delivering hate speeches. Subsequently, his assembly seat of Rampur fell vacant from which BJP leader Akash Saxena has been elected in the byelection.

