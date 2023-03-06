Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha Noori on Monday accused Prayagraj mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi of conspiring to kill Umesh Pal to falsely implicate Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen in the case to prevent her from contesting the mayoral election. Atiq, Shaista, Atiq's brother Ashraf and sons were purposely named in the Umesh Pal murder to prevent Shaista from contesting the election after her name was declared by BSP, Ayesha alleged. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP leader Raju Pal, was murdered on February 24.

Ayesha also accused Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, a state minister of not returning the Rs 5 lakhs that he had taken from Atiq. Nandi responded to the allegation by saying the government has zero-tolerance against mafia and criminals. The minister posted on social media that the allegation was baseless and only aimed at diverting attention from the main issue.

Read also: Umesh Pal murder: House of Atiq Ahmed's son demolished in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, Ayesha assumed that the Uttar Pradesh police may encounter Atiq and her younger brother Ashraf, who were in their custody. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Ayesha, accompanied by Ashraf's wife Zainab Fatima requested the government to protect her brothers. She accused IG STF Amitabh Yash and Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma of hatching a conspiracy to kill Atiq and Ashraf and demanded that her brothers be produced in court through video conferencing.

"The morale of the police officers has increased after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement in the Assembly. So, there are chances that Atiq and Ashraf may get shot on their way to the court", Ayesha alleged. She lamented that Samajwadi Party national leader Akhilesh Yadav had purposely raised the Umesh Pal murder case in the Assembly to instigate the CM following which the government ordered bulldozer action.