Moradabad: The Moradabad court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel after she failed to appear before the court on the scheduled date in a 2018 fraud case. The next hearing will be on 20th August 2022.

As per reports, Pawan Kumar Verma, the owner of Dream Vision Event Company accused the actress for not attending an event in 2017 and for not refunding Rs 11 lakhs that she had taken in advance. The trial against the actress is held under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Charges against the actress range under 120B, 406, 504, 420, and 506 on the basis of a complaint of Pawan Kumar Verma.

The actress has been in several controversies earlier due to several issues including a case of cheque bounce. Bhopal court had also issued a warrant against her last year. In another incident, a case of fraud was registered against the actress and the matter had even reached the High Court.