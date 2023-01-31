Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Agra police in a joint-operation with Jaipur police arrested four shooters, all members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, on charges of opening fire at Jaipur’s G Club hotel after the hotel owner refused to pay protection money of Rs 1 crore on the night of January 28.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Jaiprakash alias JP, a resident of Bikaner, Pradeep Shukla alias Baba Shukla, a resident of Agra, Rishabh alias Yashchandra of Bikaner, and Bhupendra Gurjar alias Thapa, a resident of Bah. The Agra Police along with the SWAT team busted the hideout of the suspects and arrested all four accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Eastern Zone, Somendra Meena said, "the accused demanded Rs 1 crore from Akshay Gurnani, the owner of hotel 'G Club' and 'Days' located in Jaipur on January 28 but Akshay refused. At around 11.50pm, when Akshay was on his way to his hotel from Radisson Blu, the accused opened fire at him. However, Akshay escaped unhurt. A case was filed at the Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur."

The official said that they embarked on a joint-operation following a tipoff from Jaipur police that the suspects were lying low in Agra. "The Jaipur police who were searching for the accused received an input that the suspects were hiding in Agra," the DCP said.

They informed the Agra Police about the location of these suspects. The joint-team nabbed three accused in an encounter late on Monday in the Jaitpur police station area. The fourth accused, Bhupendra Gurjar alias Thapa, was arrested in another encounter later at Nahtoli Tiraha. The police have seized three pistols, six manganese, and almost half a dozen cartridges from the accused, Meena said.