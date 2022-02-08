Lucknow: With the nominations of nearly 200 candidates rejected, a total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 scheduled on February 23.

As per official figures, a total of 852 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the fourth phase of which nomination of 196 candidates were rejected, while 32 candidates withdrew their nomination papers leaving a total of 624 candidates in the fray.

According to information received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the notification for the fourth phase of elections was issued on January 27. The nomination process started on the same day. Till February 3, candidates had completed filing th3e nomination papers for the 4th phase while the scrutinization was done the following day.

