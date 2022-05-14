Hyderabad (Telangana): Recently there has been a series of murders where the ‘hammer’ was used as a murder weapon by the accused which became a sensation in the media. Hence, the police suspect that the super hit movie 'KGF' might have influenced the use of hammers by suspects in murders and assaults as the hero uses a hammer to smash opponents in the action-driven flick.

One of the incidents involving a hammer would be the murder of Shweta Reddy's boyfriend Yashmakumar which happened on 12th May. According to the Cyberabad police, Swetha Reddy (32) who lived in Meerpet’s Prashanth Hills, was having an extramarital romance with Amberpet-based photographer YashKumar (32). Yash and Swetha met on Facebook as friends and turned into lovers thereafter.

Although after some time Swetha’s luck seems to have run out when Yash demanded that she marry him and also blackmailed her saying that he would tell her husband about their relationship. Hence to get rid of Yash, Swetha devised a plan.

With a help of another Facebook friend Kongala Ashok (28) from the Krishna district, she decided to kill Yash. Swetha arranged a meeting with Yash and when Yash arrived, Ashok killed him with a hammer by beating him to death. Yash was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and the police started their investigation.

Another incident is that of Jyoti and her boyfriend Yashwant being killed in Abdullapurmet on 3rd May by her husband Srinivasa Rao using a hammer. According to the police, Jyoti had met a cab driver near her home named Yashwant. After a few days of getting to know each other, their friendship turned into an affair.

When Srinivas came to know about the affair, he confronted Joyti. Jyoti told him that she wants both of them. Not happy with her reply, he decided to eliminate both of them. The trio went to a deserted area near the Kotagudem Bridge where Srinivas murdered them with a hammer. The police then found the bodies and began to investigate the crime.