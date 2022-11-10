Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ordered setting up of a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case related to alleged poaching of MLAs belonging to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). The SIT will be headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand.

The SIT was formed after Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy informed the State government that since the case was sensitive, high-profile and sensational in nature, it involved investigation by a SIT from multiple dimensions. The poaching case was filed based on a complaint from TRS Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

The other members of SIT include Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, Cyberabad DCP (crimes) Kalmeshwar Shingenawar and Shamshabad DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy.

In the poaching case, the police named three persons as accused - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. They were accused on October 26 under relevant sections for criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per a copy of the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator was asked to resign from the TRS and then contest as a BJP candidate from the same constituency in the next Telangana Assembly elections.

As per another update, the ACB court gave 2 days custody of 3 accused in the case. Moinabad police filed a petition in the Nampally court seeking custody of the accused. The police asked the court to remand Ramachandra Bharti, Nandakumar and Simhayaji to 5 days custody. But the court allowed the accused to be in custody for two days. At present three accused are in Chanchalguda Jail. The accused will be taken into police custody on Thursday.