Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a stray dog was found carrying a newborn baby's head in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram on Sunday. Local residents saw the dog carry the baby's head in its mouth near Sahara States gate. As they followed it, the dog left the head and ran away.

The residents soon informed the Vanasthalipuram police station. A police team began searching the area with the help of sniffer dogs to look for more body parts. They are also probing the case based on the CCTV footage. The baby reportedly was two or three days old and its remains were sent to a hospital for forensic examination.