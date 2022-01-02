.

Horrific! Four year old girl mauled by stray dogs in Bhopal Published on: 3 hours ago



In a gut-wrenching incident, a four-year-old girl was attacked and injured by a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The horrific incident captured on CCTV shows the girl being chased, pulled to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs. Even though the girl tries to get away, the dogs drag at her dress, hurl her and begin mauling her. While two dogs bite her head, two others are seen biting her legs. However, she was saved by a young man who chased the dogs away.