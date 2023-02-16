New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that spiritualism and science must work in tandem at educational institutions in the country, which she said can do miracles. “My belief is that if the knowledge of science is combined with the pursuit of spirituality, it can do miracles. Spiritualism and science must work in tandem,” President Murmu said while addressing the 25th International Engineering and Technology Fair.

The fair was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The President said that we should strive to use technology for social change. “Any technology that confines itself to a section of people would gradually wither away. On the other hand, the technologies that change the lives of ordinary people in a positive manner get traction,” she said.

On the occasion, Murmu hailed India's manufacturing sector saying the sector was globally competitive and thriving. “From highly sophisticated areas like defence, aerospace to manufacturing of mobile phones, India has been emerging as the most favoured destination,” she said. She said the country is aiming to take the manufacturing capabilities to the global level.

The President said that global collaborations in key areas have the potential to make the world a safe and prosperous to live. Murmu said that the government's policies in recent past have led to inclusive growth and changed lives. On the occasion, the President also hailed the IETF for the impressive journey. “This year, the event is not only a celebration of India’s growth story in the engineering and manufacturing sector, but also a testimony to the nation’s collaboration with the best in the world in advanced technologies,” she said.