Hyderabad: For the first time, heads of various government scientific institutions in the country have come together for a two-day conclave here to deliberate on societal problems and goals and to plan for the future in science and technology. The first 'Vision India @2047 Science Leaders Conclave', jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), began at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Saroj Barik, convenor of the conclave and director of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, said the topics for discussion were selected with focus on five themes - Climate Change, One Health, Energy Security, S&T for meeting Sustainable Development Goals, and Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Water, Agriculture and Environment Management to develop a roadmap for Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047, a press release from organisers said. Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR, spoke about the progress made by country in science and technology since Independence and also the opportunity at the conclave to brainstorm for the future.

PTI

