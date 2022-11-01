Huzurnagar (Telangana): In a shocking incident, at least four persons were arrested at Huzurnagar in the Suryapet district of Telangana on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man, who was eliminated after his parents gave a supari, as they were fed up with their son's bad behaviour.

The incident came to light on October 19, when an unidentified body of deceased Sainath (26) was spotted floating in the Musi river near Shoonyam Pahad of Palakaveedu mandal in the district. Kshatriya Ram Singh and Ranibai, parents of Sainath and residents of Khammam district, took the decision after their son Sainath had been harassing them for the past four years for money as he was addicted to alcohol, informed Huzurnagar CI Ramalinga Reddy.

After taking the decision, the parents intimated the matter to Satyanarayana Singh, uncle of the deceased and one among the accused. Subsequently, the 26-year-old was taken to Maisamma temple in Nalgonda district by Singh and fellow accused Ramavat Ravi, an auto driver, on October 18 where they made him drink and when he was in an inebriated condition, the duo throttled Sainath to death.

The body was disposed of in the Musi river where it was discovered the next day. During the investigation, cops used the CCTV footage to identify the car used by the trio to reach the temple, and successfully traced it back to Sainath's parents, the CI also noted. During the interrogation, the latter confessed to the crime, he added.