Kamareddy: In a shocking incident, two 14-year-old twin sisters were allegedly sold by their father and stepmother in a village in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. Police have arrested the accused couple and five others in the case. The details were divulged by SP Srinivas Reddy at a press conference at the district police office on Tuesday.

Addressing the press conference, Reddy said that the incident took place in the Machareddy Mandal village in the Kamareddy district. As informed by Reddy, the twin sisters had lost their mother at the age of two. Their father married a second time and had a son and a daughter with his second wife.

SP Reddy said that due to financial constraints, the accused father felt it was difficult to support four children and wanted to sell the girls. He told about his plan to a relative he knew, who introduced the girls' father to a man from Rajasthan. As per SP Reddy, the father sold one of the daughters for Rs 80,000 to one Sharman from Dandupalli in Manoharabad Mandal of Medak district.

Also read: Debt-ridden man sells young daughter for Rs 2L

The 2nd daughter was allegedly sold to one Krishna Kumar of Boinapally in Secunderabad for Rs 50,000 in December last year, police said. After the father sold the daughters, the accused Sharman took the girl to Hyderabad in September last year and forcibly married her, police said. The accused Sharman took the girl to his native village, Dandupalli, and tortured her physically.

As per the police, Sharman is already married and has two children besides many extramarital affairs. Fed up with the man's torture, the girl ran away from his clutches and reached Kamareddy where she met the Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sravanthi. She also told the officer how her own parents had sold her and her twin sister.

Based on the girl's disclosure, the DCPO registered a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered under POCSO against the girls' father, stepmother, Sharman, and Krishnakumar along with Kala Rambati, Ramesh, and Mahender, who acted as intermediaries in the sale. The police have taken them to remand, as the further investigation continues.