Chandrayanagutta: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three youths three days ago under the influence of marijuana in Chhathrinaka area of Chandrayanagutta district in Telangana, police said. Police have arrested five accused in the case while further proceedings are going on in the case.

The accused have been taken on judicial custody by the police. According to the police, the 15-year-old girl, a resident of old city had gone to a wholesale medical shop in the vicinity of her house to buy medicine on the 4th of this month. "At the shop, a young woman took the girl to a house in Kandikal Boyaguda, saying that she would give medicines at a low price. When the woman took the girl inside the house, the three youths who were already present there raped the girl", the girl in her statement to the police, said.

According to the police the youths had raped the girl under the influence of marijuana. "The girl was also forced to smoke hookah. Later, the youths mixed alcohol in a soft drink and made her drink it before gang raping her," a police officer said.

"The girl screamed and asked for help but as the youths have already increased the volume of music system in the room, the girl's wailign hardly reached outside. The on returning home told her mother about the incident. Later the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the local police," the investigating officer said. "The girl is undergoing medical treatment and we are waiting for the report," the officer added.

Following the complaint of the woman, a special team of police led by DCP Sai Chaitanya started investigating the case. In the ensuing searches, the special team arrested the accused from Guntur district. Besides the three youths, two of their accomplices were also arrested in the case. Further investigation into the case is going on, a police official probing the case, said.