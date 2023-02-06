Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result for JEE Main 2023 January Session on Monday. The JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination) was conducted between January 24 and February 01, 2023, for admission into various undergraduate engineering programs at the NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

As per the data shared by the NTA, over 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main Session-I, out of which around 8.6 lakh candidates were for Paper-1 (BE/BTech) and 0.46 lakh for Paper-2 (B Arch/B Planning). JEE Main January Session exam registered a record 95.8% attendance, which is the highest since the NTA started conducting JEE examination.

JEE Main is the gateway for seeking admissions into the country's prestigious technical education institutes - National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and various other institutions of excellence including the IIIT-H (International Institute of Information Technology).

JEE Main is also a qualifying examination for the students to take the JEE Advanced test for admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the country's premier technical institutions. Based on a cut-off mark on the JEE Main result, the students would be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced test.