Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): Kiruthiga, daughter of one Pandiyan and Nadiya, suffered fatal injuries when a light post fell on her during her visit to her grandmother's village, Aaerimeedu, near Madhurandagam in Tamil Nadu on Oct 5. She died while receiving treatment at the hospital on October 14.

However, based on her parents' complaint, the police dug out the body of Kiruthiga and found that it was headless. Her parents grew suspicious some foul play was there when Kiruthiga suffered injuries while playing near her grand mother's house. Kiruthiga's body was buried in her home village. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased had complained to the police that someone had climbed on the light post and caused the girl to suffer fatal injuries.

The Sithamoor police registered the complaint from the family of the deceased. It was found that the place where Kiruthiga was buried was also disturbed, the girl's parents said. Eventually, the burial place was dug out in front of DSP Duraipandiyan, sources said. When they found the girl's body without the head, they were shocked.

At the same time, they also found some lemons, kumkum and objects associated with black magic at the girl's grave. Following that, the police department has started their probe in various angles on this incident.