Kochi: The shocking incident of the human sacrifice of two women in Kerala's Pathanamthitta comes out with more gruesome details of torture and murder by the accused in the name of black magic. Police, though not ready to divulge the full details of the inhuman act, have shared enough that could send a shiver down anyone's spine.

Both victims were subjected to extreme cruelty before being beheaded by the accused. The accused had inserted a sharp object into the private parts of the victims, collected the blood, and sprayed it around the house of the couple in Thiruvalla, all for gaining financial prosperity. Police said Shafi, who is a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, has been staying at Kaloor in the city doing menial jobs and small-time trickery. He was also running a small restaurant near MG Road. He started exploring newer ways of making money and created fake profiles on Facebook.

According to the confession statement of the accused, he created a fake Facebook profile in the name of 'Sreedevi' and befriended Bagaval Singh, a resident of Tiruvalla in the Pathanamthitta district, who was very active on social media and was known as a masseur. Bagaval Singh became very friendly with 'Sreedevi'. Shafi under the guise of Sreedevi told Bagaval Singh that there is a great saint by the name of Rasheed in Perumbavoor and he could help Bagaval Singh get richer.

Shafi then posed as Rasheed and visited Bagaval Singh's house in Thiruvalla. Manipulating the belief the couple had in superstitions, Shafi sexually abused Bagaval Singh's wife and made them believe that if they carry out a human sacrifice they will have financial prosperity. Shafi also offered to arrange a woman for sacrifice, if the couple arranged the money for the same. The couple agreed to this and Shafi then lured Roslin, whom he knew earlier. He took Roslin to Tiruvalla in June offering money and told her that there was a film shoot going on in Bagaval Singh's house.

The accused then tied Roslin to the cot and tortured her. The accused, along with the couple inserted a sharp object in the genitalia of the woman and Shafi directed Bagaval Singh's wife to collect the blood. The breasts of the woman were also chopped off. They then slit the throat of the woman, collected the blood, and sprayed it around the house. The body of Roslin was then cut into pieces and buried in Tiruvalla.

The couple approached Shafi again after they found no change in their financial situation. Shafi again convinced the couple that one more human sacrifice would settle the issue. Like what he had done earlier, Shafi lured Padmam, a native of Tamil Nadu who was living in Kochi, and sold lottery tickets. He took the woman to Bagaval Singh's house in Tiruvalla and replicated the same tortures that they had done on Roslin. Padmam's body was also cut into pieces and buried. Police said the second murder took place on September 27.

Police started an investigation into the case when Padmam's son filed a missing complaint at the Kadavanthra police. Police traced the last mobile tower location of the woman to Tiruvalla and in the following investigation zeroed in on Shafi. Police had also got CCTV visuals of Shafi going with Padmam, before the women went missing from Kochi. When Shafi was taken into custody, he narrated the details of the gruesome human sacrifice to the police. Police officials said they are withholding many details of the murder as it is so cruel that it cannot be revealed to the public.