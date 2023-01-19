Hyderabad: Four people were rescued after a major fire broke out at the Deccan Sports Store located in the Ramgopalpet area in the Secunderabad of Telangana on Thursday, police said. The Fire Department, police and Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information, Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Chandra said.

Four people were reportedly rescued from the building, the DCP said, adding that whether more people were present in the building are not is yet to be ascertained. Four people have been rescued, but we cannot tell with full conviction that there is no one left in the building," Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

"It's a commercial complex, there is a lot of fabric material inside especially knitwear. Police personnel, State Fire Department, officials from GHMC and the Disaster Response Force reached the spot for the rescue operation. "We have already evacuated all those who are residing in the surrounding buildings," said Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit around 11 am and the fire department is working hard to control the fire. "There is still smoke billowing out of the building. DRF officials, police and fire department officials are working together to control the fire. Two firefighters fell ill due to heavy smoke. They were taken to the nearby hospital," the DCP said. No casualty has been reported so far.