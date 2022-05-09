Telangana: The Cyberabad Metropolitan Police seized 800 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2 crore in Hyderabad Sunday morning. The police said the consignment was being transported in a lorry from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. They also arrested driver Khushi Mohammed and cleaner Sonu Singh during the operation.

The banned substance was kept in 64 packets, each containing 12.5 kg dry ganja, and hidden inside bags of cotton seed waste, the police said.

The police said they had specific inputs about the transportation of ganja. A joint team comprising the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Shamshabad zone and the local police intercepted the vehicle at the Pedda Golconda crossroad near Shamshabad. The police have launched a search operation to nab the supplier of the ganja, and the lorry owner, among others.

The police added that they have information that one Somu alias Bhagawan, a resident of Odisha’s Malkangiri, procures ganja from local cultivators in Visakha at Rs 3,000 per kg and supplies it to Sikander, a resident of Bulandshahr, who then sells the banned substance to customers in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at Rs 20,000 a kilo.

Shamshabad SOT inspectors Venkat Reddy and Sridhar Kumar's team, who had already received the information, stopped the lorry at a checkpoint near Shamshabad and found cannabis stuffed in cottonseed waste bags. Two cell phones were seized along with the lorry. Teams were formed to catch the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, CP Stephen Ravindra congratulated Shamshabad ACP Bhaskar, Inspectors Sridhar Kumar, Venkat Reddy, SI Ravi, and SI Rajeshwar Reddy, who played a key role in the seizure of cannabis.

