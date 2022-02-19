Hyderabad (Telangana): Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates will participate in Bio-Asia Conference 2022 starting on February 24. During the conference Gates will engage in a fireside chat with Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao about the road ahead for life sciences and healthcare industries.

During the fire chat, the two will discuss a range of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends, and what can be done to strengthen the global healthcare system.

"I am delighted that the 2022 edition of Bio-Asia will feature some of the most influential and visionary leaders. I look forward to an interesting session with Gates to assess the industry's current position and determine the roadmap ahead. The delegates of Bio-Asia across the world would also benefit by listening to Gorsky and Martha, who come with immense knowledge around the global life sciences industry," said KT Rama Rao.

Bill Gates is known for his incredible philanthropic contributions through his foundation and for his keen interest in technology, science and emerging challenges such as climate change. In addition to sharing lessons learnt from the pandemic, Gates will also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead.

Director of Biology Shakti Nagappan said Johnson & Johnson Executive Chairman Alex Gorksey and Medtronic CEO Jeff Martha would also address the conference.

READ: KTR to address Harvard India conference