New Delhi : Responding on his tweet over ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 04 questioned Centre whether they were against the colour of National Flag or not. “I said via my tweet that Organiser magazine is mouthpiece of RSS.

One of their issue in 1947 on July 17, demanded country’s national flag be saffron. RSS mouthpiece says this and PM says RSS is his foundation and he found inspiration from it. RSS magazine also said three colours in flag are evil, I question him (PM) whether what they have said is right or wrong, he should clarify,” he said. (ANI)

