Khandwa: AIMIM chief Assadduin Owaisi arrived here today to garner support for his candidates in Madhya Pradesh local bodies election. Slamming BJP-led State and Union governments, Owaisi said now youth are unemployed, inflation skyrocketing and petrol-diesel prices are rising. For all this mess, Aurangjeb is responsible and not PM Modi, he added. AIMIM is putting all efforts to make space in the ongoing MP local bodies election.

Earlier, there was a direct contest between BJP and Congress but this time AAP and AIMIM have joined the fray. While seeking a mandate for Khandwa mayor and councilor candidate, Owaisi said, "PM Modi's govt is responsible for all kinds of chaos. BJP blames Muslims and puts the onus on them for all the chaos in India. Does it mean that only Mughals ruled India? Were there not Ashoka and Chandragupta Mourya regimes before the Mughals? BJP finds mistakes with Mughals but treats Pakistan differently. Although we have nothing to do with Mughals or Pakistan.

"Currently, Muslims and Mughals are being blamed for all kinds of mess. Are Mughals responsible for inflation and unemployment in India now?" he added. He reiterates that India is our country and will not leave it in any circumstance. "People have the freedom to shout slogans against us but we will not vacate this country. We will live here and die here only, " said Owaisi.

Muslims opted for India as a country by denying Pakistan's invitation. "We have nothing to do with Jinnah and we celebrate our freedom on August 15 and we completed 75 years of Indian independence. India is having a 20-crore Muslim population, which is enough evidence that our grandfathers and forefathers accepted India and denied Pakistan. India is our country and will live and die here only," he added.