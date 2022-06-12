Chennai: Vandalur Zoo management in Chennai celebrated the first birthday of a chimpanzee cub by cutting a cake with the staff on June 9 in the presence of visitors.

Arignar Anna Zoological Park celebrated the first birthday of 'Adithiya', a baby chimpanzee born to Gowbe (29) and Gowri (24), the chimpanzee couple brought to Vandalur from Singapore Zoo back in October 2005. Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is one of Southeast Asia's largest zoos, housing over 2,300 wild animals, including 178 species.

On Thursday (June 9), the Park celebrated the first birthday of the baby chimpanzee along with the zoo visitors. The cake was cut in the presence of zoo visitors by Deputy Director Dr R Kanchana. The park provides the necessary summer enrichment for zoo animals. As part of the birthday treat, chimpanzees were served their favourite frozen fruit cake.

The chimp family enjoyed the feast. The zoo has recently introduced a sticker system for plastic pet bottles which are brought by the visitors and also for drinking water which is being sold inside by food outlets. The system has started to receive a positive response in terms of plastic management inside the zoo. In the first four days of its operation, it was noted that 77 per cent of the bottles were returned by the visitors.