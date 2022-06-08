Rohtas (Bihar): On Tuesday, a wounded monkey visited a doctor for treatment at Shahjuma locality of the local city police station area of Rohtas. Dr. SM Ahmed treated the simian as it reached the clinic on its own. In the viral video, the monkey is seen sitting on a stool and getting treated calmly, leaving the doctors spellbound.

Earlier, the said monkey came and stood right outside the clinic and the doctor understood that the monkey needed help. When the doctor called it inside, it rushed in and sat down on the stool next to the doctor, where usually patients sit. Then the doctor took out a bandage to clean the wound during the treatment, the monkey kept looking at the doctor with a tuck.

Usually, if someone tries to touch a monkey, it becomes furious, but the actions of this monkey have surprised everyone. Local people were also surprised to see the understanding of the monkey.