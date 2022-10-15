Theni: Unidentified persons escaped with a colour television set from the farm house of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Saturday.

Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has a farmhouse in the Kailasapatti area near Periyakulam. The farmhouse has two rooms on the ground floor, one for meeting visitors and the other for meeting OPS officials. Also, there is a separate room for OPS to retire on the first floor of the house.

Police sources said that it seems that last night the robbers climbed through the wall at the back of the farmhouse and broke the door of the upstairs room where the OPS used to take rest. On breaking the locker in that room, they couldn't find jewelry or money or other valuable things. Hence, they decamped with a 54-inch TV set.

Also Read: DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

This morning, when the security guards came in, they found that the upstairs room had been broken into. Based on the information given to the Periyakulam Tenkarai police, the police and fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene and conducted a preliminary investigation, and registered a case.

Also, a special team has been formed on the orders of Periyakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Geetha to investigate the robbery bid and nab the culprits.