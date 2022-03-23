Vellore: A woman returning home in a share auto after watching a late-night movie in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, was abducted and gang-raped by five other occupants from the same share auto at Katpadi on March 17.

The incident came to light on March 21, when Sattuvachari police arrested 2 persons for fighting with each other over money in front of the Vellore District Collector's Office. Police took the two to the police station and inquired, which is when the two men confessed about the gang rape of a woman.

The survivor is from Bihar, who was travelling in the share auto with a male friend of hers hailing from Nagpur. The woman is studying to become a doctor in Vellore's private hospital. When the duo boarded the auto, they were told its a share auto and there were already four teenagers in it. However, instead of dropping them at the private hostel, the driver and four teenage friends of his took the duo to a secluded spot and gang-raped the woman at knifepoint. The gang members also robbed them of their mobile phones, Rs 40,000 in cash and two sovereigns of gold jewellery.

After staying quiet for two days, two of the alleged rapists tried to split the money between them while under the influence of alcohol. That is when the fight started, which was witnessed by the cops. Police then found the survivor with great difficulty and asked her to file a complaint. Though she was hesitant at first, fearing her identity will be revealed, she filed the complaint after being assured of her anonymity.

Based on the complaint, the police apprehended all four teenagers on March 22 and recovered the phone and cash from them. The auto driver went into hiding, who was finally caught and arrested on Wednesday.

