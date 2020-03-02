Alwar (Rajasthan): There is no right time or age to don courage and conquer the battles that life throws at us. Rajasthan's Usha Chaumar's journey is a testimony to this. The 42-year-old, who was once relegated to a marginalised position in her village in Alwar because of her profession as a manual scavenger, has managed to brave all odds and become an inspiration to an entire community of women.

She has been recognised by the Indian government for her outstanding social work and efforts to pull herself and others out of social ostracism and the inhuman practice of manual scavenging. She was awarded earlier this year with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country.

Today, Chaumar, who is holding the prestigious post of president at Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for the women and the Dalit communities of Alwar, who for decades have been subjected to discrimination and deemed as "untouchables." Her journey, overcoming social malpractices and finding her place in the society, hasn't been easy.

Tryst with Dr Bindeshwar Pathak

They say, the best things in life come unannounced. With Chaumar, something similar happened when she met Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation (SISSO).

"There is a drastic change in my life. Earlier, I used to work as a manual scavenger. It was Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, who helped me in coming out of that work," she told ETV Bharat.

"In 2002, Dr Pathak happened to visit Alwar, where he met me and the other women in the community engaged in the work of manual scavenging," said Chaumar, recalling that first encounter. For Chaumar, the thought of having an alternative lifestyle and a source of employment was nothing short of a dream, one that came true with the inception of 'Nai Disha.' The local NGO, which was set up by Dr Pathak.

Talking about her journey, she said, "I never thought that I would ever be able to leave the work of manual scavenging. To be honest, I didn't believe when Dr Pathak approached me and said that he will give a better job, but he made that happen for me which changed my life."

New Beginnings

Since Chaumar took the leap with Nai Disha, several other women in her village have also found the courage and followed in her footsteps, learning a slew of new skills and craft in the hope of a better life. The women of Alwar have discovered alternate employment channels today at 'Nai Disha,' these women have learnt to prepare pickles, papads, noodles and other eatables.

"In one birth, I have led two lives," Chaumar said with a sense of wistful happiness in her voice. In her newfound role, Chaumar is one of the leading women of the community, a globe-trotting social worker, and an agent of change. More importantly, her indomitable spirit in the face of struggles, continues to inspire countless women.