Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): A tigress who was missing for the last eight days in Ranthambore National Park, was found dead on Tuesday in the Todra area of the Phalodi range. T-114 tigress was cremated with full honors after post-mortem. A Forest Department official said "something untoward" may have happened to the tigress.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sangram Singh Katihar said that on January 27, the roar of a tiger was heard around the place where the dead body of the tigress was found on Tuesday. Earlier a dead body of a cub was also found in the same area."

Also read: Bear couple to be shifted to Sariska forest reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar

Earlier, a pregnant tigress, T-118, went missing from the Kailadevi Wildlife Sanctuary (KWLS), a newly proposed tiger reserve, in Rajasthan. While forest officials claim that evidence of the tigress was last recorded on December 16 in Kailadevi, adjoining the Ranthambore National Park (RNP), sources alleged that the big cat has been untraceable for the last two months.

"We have started a combing operation for the big cat. The tigress has gone many times to Dholpur. We have alerted neighboring divisions to trace its whereabouts," DFO Ramanand Bhakar said. In 2020, tigress T-92 a.k.a 'Sundari', which had given birth to two cubs in Kailadevi, went missing. The same year, another tiger, Sultan, went missing from the sanctuary.