Jaipur: India and Oman started nearly a two-week military exercise on August 1, with a focus on counter-terror cooperation. The exercise, ‘AL NAJAH-IV’, kicked off in the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan that will last August 13.

A 60-member team from the Royal Army of Oman is participating in the exercise. The Defence Ministry said the joint military exercise aims to enhance the level of bilateral defense cooperation. In this joint exercise, the Indian Army is being represented by troops from the 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. The previous edition of the exercise was organized in Muscat in March 2019.

"The fourth edition of India-Oman joint military exercise ‘AL NAJAH-IV’ between contingents of Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman is scheduled to take place at the Foreign Training Node of Mahajan Field Firing Ranges from August 1 to 13,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said the scope of the exercise includes “professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, the establishment of joint command and control structures and elimination of terrorist threats”.

“The joint exercise would focus on counter-terrorism operations, regional security operations and peacekeeping operations under United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures,” it said.