Kota (Rajasthan): In a credit outreach programme, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government would distribute cheques for loans under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme to 9,000 farmers with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore in just one day. Union Finance Minister, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, distributed loans worth Rs 2,500 crore to street vendors, small-scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers at a credit outreach programme. The loans were disbursed under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card.

Addressing the event at Dusshera Ground here, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Prime Minister has given a guarantee for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, so one does not need to produce any document for guarantee. Many others are being given credit sanctions for various business and agriculture purposes, she pointed out.

The Finance Minister called upon women to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in their respective areas and avail of bank loans to develop storage and processing units in their villages. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota-Bundi, exhorted street vendors, small-scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers to avail the loans under various government schemes to expand their work.

Earlier, addressing the students, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has been striving to promote education and eliminated corruption in the education sector. The majority of India's population is between 25 and 30 years of age and development in the education sector will ultimately contribute to the country's development.