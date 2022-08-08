New Delhi : Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi has blasted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his 'rape' law remark asking him to tender an apology to the women of the nation. Condemning Gehlot's comment, Asha Devi said, “It's a very embarrassing statement, this is painful, especially to those families and girls who've been victims such of heinous crimes. He (CM Gehlot) has made fun of Nirbhaya, the law was made by their govt.”



Details awaited

