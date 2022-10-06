Udaipur: The prime witness in Kanhaiya Lal's murder case, Rajkumar Sharma, who had suffered a brain hemorrhage, was successfully operated on Monday night. However, there is no significant improvement in the health of Rajkumar Sharma, and only a slight movement is seen in his body, said NIA sources. He was admitted to MB Hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur on October 1.

Rajkumar had been working at Kanhaiya Lal's shop for a long time. But after the massacre, he did not leave his house out of fear of being attacked and also suffered financial constraints due to a lack of employment. During the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in broad daylight on June 28, Prince and Ishwar, the other witnesses were also present. The attackers tried to harm them but they escaped with minor injuries.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine accused so far in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The NIA had recently brought Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad, the main accused of the incident, from Ajmer jail to Udaipur.